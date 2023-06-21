Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $618,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after acquiring an additional 349,549 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.