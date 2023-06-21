Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $686,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

SNA stock opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $275.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

