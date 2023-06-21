Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PTC were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of PTC by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,215,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,512 shares of company stock valued at $64,177,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.