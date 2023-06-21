Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.08.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

