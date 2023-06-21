Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $738,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

