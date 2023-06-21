Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $755,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in NetApp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

