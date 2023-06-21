Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

