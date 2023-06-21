Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

PARA opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

