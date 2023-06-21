Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $391.66 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

