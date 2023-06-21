Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

