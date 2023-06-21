Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 81 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Atkore were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.