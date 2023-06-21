Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 216 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

