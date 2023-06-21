Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 228 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,297 shares of company stock worth $776,066 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.