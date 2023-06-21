Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 228 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

