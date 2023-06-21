Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 345 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

