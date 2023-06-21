Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 651 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

