Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 70 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.34 and its 200 day moving average is $322.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.



