Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 73 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pool were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.44. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

