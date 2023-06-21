Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 77 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.54. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

