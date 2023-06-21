Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 80 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

