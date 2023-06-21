Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

