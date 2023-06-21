Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $242.48 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

