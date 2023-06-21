Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

