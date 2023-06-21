Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 881.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.