Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 17,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day moving average is $275.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

