Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.