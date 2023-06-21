Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.19

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.19 and traded as high as $36.99. Miller Industries shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 23,087 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 827,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

