Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 8,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Mitesco Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

