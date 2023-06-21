Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 86,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Modular Medical from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. It also offers MODD1, a novel two-part patch pump. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

