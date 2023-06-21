Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Shares Down 1.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 18,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

