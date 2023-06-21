Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.