Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 9,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 124,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Moolec Science Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Moolec Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.

