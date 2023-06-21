Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 4.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 13,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 128,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

