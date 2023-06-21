MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $51,983,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $25,954,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

