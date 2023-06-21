NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 7,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
