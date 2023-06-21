New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

New Age Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

