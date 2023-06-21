New Capital Management LP Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

