New England Research & Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

