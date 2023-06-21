Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 275,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,296,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newegg Commerce, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
