Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 275,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,296,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newegg Commerce, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

