NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.