NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,700 ($85.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,602.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,506.50. The company has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,665.48%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total value of £344,818 ($441,225.85). Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

(Get Rating

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.