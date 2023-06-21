Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 37,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 68,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $197.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

See Also

