Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading Up 9.3%

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Stock Up 9.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novus Capital (NOVSU)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.