NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 131,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 259,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

