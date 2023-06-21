NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $472.00 to $500.00. The company traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $439.36, with a volume of 40781386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.92.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

