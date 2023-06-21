NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $438.08 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

