NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

