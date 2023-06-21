OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Shares Up 3.8%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.87. 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

