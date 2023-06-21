Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Okta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
