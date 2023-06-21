Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.