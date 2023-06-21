OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Down 0.9%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. 3,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ

In related news, CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

